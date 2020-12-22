Bedford continues ‘Shop with a Cop’ event with COVID-19 guidelines

BEDFORD, Va. – Dashing through the aisles of Walmart, Emmanuel Brown had endless possibilities of toys at his fingertips.

“Happy and excited and my heart was racing. It was like a present from God,” said Brown.

The eight-year-old participated in Bedford’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ event Monday.

This year is different because of COVID-19. Instead of a large group on one day, 37 children are broken up into smaller groups over the course of a week.

Police Chief Todd Foreman says during the pandemic, they’re adjusting to strengthen the bond with the community.

“We want to be able to spend the time with them, build relationships. They bless us as much as we bless them,” said Foreman.

He said they’re also blessed by donations from the community.

Charlotte Wood, 71, walked right up to contribute to the cause.

“I don’t have any children. Mine are grown, so I respect what Christmas means to children. And to be a child and wake up Christmas morning with nothing under the tree – that would be bad,” Wood said.

These kids won’t have to worry about that. Each participant gets to spend a hundred dollars on toys and clothes.

But Brown learned what he really wants isn’t on the shelves. It’s to become a police officer.

“So I can give so people [receive something during the holidays],” the eight-year-old said.

An impact from the shopping cart to the heart.