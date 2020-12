Laurel Gellazuski, of Floyd, bought two bulletproof vests for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two K-9s keeping us safe are now a bit safer themselves.

On Tuesday, Laurel Gellazuski, of Floyd, donated two bulletproof vests to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Maxx, who is 2 years old, and Archin, who is 3 ½ years old, will receive the vests, which are made to stop 9mm rounds, as well as .357 Magnum bullets.

They are also both slash and stab-resistant.

The cost of both vests was $2,067.