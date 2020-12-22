What’s News Today: Operation Christmas Joy, Children’s Feeding Program

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a ceremony today for Operation Christmas Joy. As we’ve reported, due to the pandemic, normal fundraisers were cancelled this year. So, the sheriff’s office partnered with churches to raise money to get gifts for around 20 families this year. Today, Sheriff Bill Overton will make a few remarks before the gifts are given out. Those receiving gifts from the program were nominated by the school system.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is partnering with FarmBurguesa, to provide meals for children. The restaurant will provide 250 meals for children today. Today’s food giveaway will add an extra day to the Children’s Feeding Program. Farmburguesa is also giving its employees a chance to volunteer with the organization in 2021.