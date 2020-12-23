32ºF

Former Roanoke Catholic student-athlete dies unexpectedly, school leaders say

Kawuan Ray died Tuesday evening after medical emergency

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Catholic School community is mourning the loss of a former student-athlete.

Football and track star Kawuan Ray died Tuesday evening, according to school leaders who shared the news Tuesday on Facebook.

School leaders said Ray died unexpectedly from a medical emergency.

Ray led the football and track teams to state championships. But school leaders said, “More importantly Kawuan was a light in our hallways and classrooms, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of teaching him, coaching him and calling him a friend.”

