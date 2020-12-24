Here’s how you can follow Santa’s Christmas journey with NORAD’s Santa Tracker

Thursday marks Christmas Eve and you know what that means... Santa Claus is coming to town!

Every Christmas Eve, there are men and women in the military who have the best job of all.

They get to follow along as Jolly Saint Nick treks around the world to deliver presents to everyone on the nice list.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command created the Santa Tracker, which allows you to see where Santa is in the world and just how close he is to delivering your presents.

It gives you information on where he was last seen, where he’s headed for and how many gifts he’s delivered so far.

You can follow along with NORAD’s interactive map or on Twitter where officials are updating where Santa is.