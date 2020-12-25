Last-minute line up for a holiday feast at Honey Baked Ham

ROANOKE, Va. – If you waited until the last minute to pick up your holiday feast, you are not alone.

A line out the door and waiting in the rain, customers picked up their meal at Honey Baked Ham.

The manager, Naomi Collins, said Wednesday they had the most customers she had ever seen in the past seven years.

Collins said normally every year, Dec. 23 is their busiest day of sales.

This year did not disappoint as they sold thousands of hams.

“Oh, it’s fabulous for our business,” Collins said. “With COVID happening the last few months, business has been a little slow. But seeing all the wonderful customers purchasing hams it just fills our hearts full of warmth.”

Collins said on top of these sales there are hundreds more from corporate that are being fulfilled.