Special Olympics athletes, supporters encouraged to ‘Plunge Your Way’

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 News and teams from across the Commonwealth are getting ready for the 2021 Polar Plunge! The annual event raises money to support the athletes and mission of Special Olympics Virginia.

The upcoming plunge will look different because of the pandemic, as participants get to plunge their way.

“We have been, of course as you know, going into the New River in February of every year but this year we won’t be able to go in because of gathering,” said Nancy Morehouse, Southwest Region Director for Special Olympics Virginia. “We’re encouraging everyone to go ahead and join a team or put together a team and then ‘Plunge your way’ or their way so everybody can come up with their own concept.”

That means teams can take the plunge into a pool, a bathtub or however they see fit. Some Area 8 and 9 teams, that represent the Roanoke and New River valleys, are already devising their plunge plans for next year.

“We are looking for a hot tub to do it,” said Joey Wheeler, an Area 9 Special Olympics athlete.

Special Olympics knows, no matter how participants plunge, it will make a big splash in the lives of their athletes and volunteers.

Click here for more information on the 2021 Polar Plunge and how to get involved.