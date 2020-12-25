Woman found dead outside Roanoke home on Christmas morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead outside a Roanoke home Friday morning.

At about 8:00 a.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW to find a woman with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside a residence in the area.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded as well and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Authorities are not releasing her identity until the victim’s next of kin is notified.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.