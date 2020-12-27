ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - Dec. 26, 2020 at 7:38 p.m.

Roanoke Police says “RPD is investigating an incident at Valley View Mall. Please avoid the area.”

Valley View Mall says “police are onsite investigating an incident. The mall is currently closed.”

Someone inside the mall at the time told 10 News she ran out of the mall after someone came by the store she was in yelling “Get out of there.”

10 News crews at the scene see multiple police cars and other emergency vehicles outside the JC Penney entrance.

ORIGINAL STORY

There’s a large police presence at Valley View Mall in Roanoke Saturday night.

Police cars are outside of JCPenney.

