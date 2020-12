ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Roanoke Saturday night.

At about 10:45 p.m., authorities said reports of gunfire and property damage at the 1200 block of Howbert Avenue SW in the Wasena area were called in.

Officers located evidence of a shooting and property damage to a residence, but no injuries have been reported.

According to police, no suspects were located and the incident remains under investigation.