Washington Football Team falls to Carolina Panthers, 20-13

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Mike Davis #28 of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team at FedExField on December 27, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team failed on a chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday.

Washington fell behind early and its sputtering offense couldn’t catch up in a 20-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Washington (6-9) can still win the NFC East with a win at Philadelphia next week.

Carolina started the game by scoring 20 unanswered points.

The first score of the game took place in the form of a fumbled punt return that was recovered for a touchdown by Carolina in the end zone.

Running back Mike Davis rushed a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson later in the quarter.

Trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Washington benched starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of backup Taylor Heinicke.

Washington’s only touchdown of the game came with 1:50 remaining when Heinicke hit J.D. McKissic for a 29-yard touchdown pass that made it 20-13 Carolina.

However, Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.