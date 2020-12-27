Washington Football Team falls to Carolina Panthers, 20-13

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Football Team failed on a chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday.
Washington fell behind early and its sputtering offense couldn’t catch up in a 20-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Washington (6-9) can still win the NFC East with a win at Philadelphia next week.
Carolina started the game by scoring 20 unanswered points.
The first score of the game took place in the form of a fumbled punt return that was recovered for a touchdown by Carolina in the end zone.
Running back Mike Davis rushed a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter while quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson later in the quarter.
Trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Washington benched starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins in favor of backup Taylor Heinicke.
Washington’s only touchdown of the game came with 1:50 remaining when Heinicke hit J.D. McKissic for a 29-yard touchdown pass that made it 20-13 Carolina.
However, Carolina recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.