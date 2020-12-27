Water main break in Radford shuts down portion of Tyler Ave

RADFORD, Va. – A portion of Tyler Avenue in Radford will be closed Sunday as crews repair a water main break, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The repair is happening near the intersection of East Main Street. Traffic is being rerouted off Tyler Avenue between East Main and Downey Street.

The posts warns of potential service disruptions while the line is repaired.

