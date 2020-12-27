36ºF

Local News

Water main break in Radford shuts down portion of Tyler Ave

Service disruptions are likely as the line is repaired

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Water main break, Radford
photo

RADFORD, Va. – A portion of Tyler Avenue in Radford will be closed Sunday as crews repair a water main break, according to the city’s Facebook page.

Posted by Radford City Police Department on Sunday, December 27, 2020

The repair is happening near the intersection of East Main Street. Traffic is being rerouted off Tyler Avenue between East Main and Downey Street.

The posts warns of potential service disruptions while the line is repaired.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS.com for the latest.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: