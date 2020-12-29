Botetourt County to resume school sports in Jan. after school leaders withdraw from regional agreement

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Public Schools will resume school sports in January.

The division is withdrawing from an agreement established in November with six other surrounding school divisions regarding the criteria that would be used to determine if schools could return to play during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to families on Tuesday night, superintendent Jonathan Russ acknowledged a spike in local COVID-19 cases, but said due to the division’s “day-to-day mitigation plan” and the governor’s orders limiting the number of spectators, among other things, he now feels the division can “safely participate in athletic competitions.”

Russ said he doesn’t regret the decision to enter the agreement with the other divisions. He said the decision to withdraw “was not made in haste.”

Botetourt County Public Schools will withdraw effective Monday, January 4.

Russ released a statement on November 24 that BCPS entered the agreement with the following school divisions: Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, Craig County Public Schools, Roanoke City Pubic Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools and Salem City Public Schools.

The agreement between these school districts in the Roanoke-Alleghany Health District developed clear criteria to determine if competitions will occur from week to week.

In Tuesday’s letter, Russ reminded parents that they can elect to have their student-athlete participate in some, none or all of an athletic season.

Russ said if at any time he feels it would be in the district’s best interest to suspend play for a period of time or an entire season, he “will not hesitate to make that call.”