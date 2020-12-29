Early morning fire in Danville ‘intentionally set’

DANVILLE, Va. – Tuesday morning at 3:14 a.m. Danville Fire Department responded to a building fire on the 100 block of Robertson Avenue.

In a release the fire department states crews saw fire at the front door of the building when they arrived. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire was only on the outside of the building with light smoke inside.

The department’s fire marshal’s office investigated the cause and said the fire was intentionally set.

The building was a house that had been turned into offices for Averett University, according to DFD.