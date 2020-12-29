Man arrested in Tennessee in connection with Wythe County armed robbery

44-year-old Timothy Allen Sarver was arrested just hours after the armed robbery. He’s suspected of committing crimes in Wythe, Wise and Dickenson counties.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities arrested a man in Tennessee on Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a Wythe County convenience store earlier that morning.

The armed robbery happened just after 4:30 a.m. at the Speedway convenience store located off of Interstate 81 on Ready Mix Road in Wytheville.

A man, later determined to be Sarver, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the store employee, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarver got away with money, but the Sheriff’s Office didn’t release a specific amount.

Investigators determined that the armed robbery was linked to a breaking and entering and stolen vehicle case from earlier this month (December 18) in Wytheville on West Ridge Road.

Sarver allegedly used the stolen GMC Sierra in several larcenies in Wise County too, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout. At around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, police in Bristol, Tennessee found Sarver at a garage on Volunteer Parkway. Officers found the stolen GMC Sierra along with another stolen vehicle out of Kingsport.

Investigators found evidence in both stolen vehicles that linked Sarver to the Wythe County armed robbery, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sarver was taken to the Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee.