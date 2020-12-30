YWCA of Central VA receiving influx of domestic violence calls during COVID-19 pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The YWCA of Central Virginia is receiving an influx of domestic violence calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linda Ellis-Williams, director of victim services, said pre-pandemic, they averaged 700 to 800 calls a month. Now, they’re receiving 900 calls or more per month.

“Our services have had to go on because people need our services right now more than ever,” said Ellis-Williams.

Officials believe that’s because the pandemic is building tension in many households.

“People were forced to be together, people were forced to staying home, people lost their jobs, people were quarantining, the children were at home. If you add all of those things together, that creates a perfect storm,” said Ellis-Williams.

It’s a storm brewing a forecast of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.

The organization is finding shelters for victims at undisclosed locations, while providing other services.

Caitlin Toliver, YWCA’s victim services volunteer coordinator, helps families with shelter and says many are struggling to get back on their feet after losing their jobs.

“Some of our clients are with us a little bit longer than they may have been in the past, just because it’s harder to find employment and to find stable housing that is also safe for them and their children,” Toliver said.

Ellis-Williams suggests victims in need should call police or the YWCA’s 24-hour hotline.

“If you do get the chance to go outside, say you go to a grocery store or anywhere, that could be your way out,” Ellis-Williams said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the YWCA’s hotline at 434-847-7751.