ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County Public Schools officials announced on Thursday that the school district will extend its virtual classes for one more week.

Officials made this decision in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area after the holiday season.

ACPS will continue to be online for one additional week from Jan. 4 - Jan. 8, 2021.

Schools will resume in-person instruction through the hybrid learning plan on Monday, Jan. 11.

