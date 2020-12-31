Henry County woman wins $150,000 from Virginia Lottery scratch-off

Deborah Davis, of Bassett, won $150,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – One Henry County woman’s kids used to give her a hard time about playing the lottery, but as they say — mother knows best.

“They’d say, ‘No one really wins,’” she told Lottery officials.

But Deborah Davis, of Bassett, proved her kids wrong by scratching a $150,000 Cash Chaser ticket and winning the top prize.

“It feels a little unreal,” she said as she collected her winnings.

Her daughter’s response to her winning ticket was, “Is that fake?”

Davis purchased the winning ticket at the Food Lion on 5835 Virginia Avenue in Bassett.