Gov. Ralph Northam issues new curfew, State of Emergency in Virginia

FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northams former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth Wednesday evening.

Northam also declared a new 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington with limited exceptions.

At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.



I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

This comes after protests began earlier in the day as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The governor announced that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers to help combat the situation going on in DC.

I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.



We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

On Thursday, Northam announced that Virginia’s National Guard deployment will be extended until at least through Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.