Gov. Ralph Northam issues new curfew, State of Emergency in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth Wednesday evening.
Northam also declared a new 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington with limited exceptions.
At the request of @AlexandriaVAGov and @ArlingtonVA, I am declaring a 6PM to 6AM curfew in these jurisdictions, with limited exceptions.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021
I am also issuing a State of Emergency in Virginia, so we can continue to respond.
This comes after protests began earlier in the day as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.
The governor announced that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers to help combat the situation going on in DC.
I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021
We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in.
On Thursday, Northam announced that Virginia’s National Guard deployment will be extended until at least through Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.