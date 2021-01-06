41ºF

Local News

Gov. Ralph Northam issues new curfew, State of Emergency in Virginia

Alexandria and Arlington will be on a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Ralph Northam, Virginia, Capitol Chaos
FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northams former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northams former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a State of Emergency in the Commonwealth Wednesday evening.

Northam also declared a new 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for Alexandria and Arlington with limited exceptions.

This comes after protests began earlier in the day as Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The governor announced that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers to help combat the situation going on in DC.

On Thursday, Northam announced that Virginia’s National Guard deployment will be extended until at least through Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: