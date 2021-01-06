Gov. Northam announces Virginia National Guard deployment will last through at least Joe Biden’s inauguration

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s National Guard deployment will be extended until at least through Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

I'm extending Virginia's National Guard deployment at least through Jan. 20, based on conversations this morning with our emergency teams and Washington D.C. Virginia state police also remain on the ground.



We will be there until President-Elect Biden is officially sworn in. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 7, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

Virginia is sending reinforcements to help law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers.

He said that he and his team are working closely with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.