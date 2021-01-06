41ºF

Gov. Northam announces Virginia National Guard deployment will last through at least Joe Biden’s inauguration

Virginia law enforcement are going to support Washington, D.C.

Gov. Ralph Northam announcing new coronavirus restrictions in a video posted on Nov. 13, 2020. (Gov. Ralph Northam)

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s National Guard deployment will be extended until at least through Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Virginia is sending reinforcements to help law enforcement in Washington, D.C.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday afternoon that he is mobilizing members of the Virginia National Guard, as well as 200 Virginia state troopers.

He said that he and his team are working closely with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer.

