Protesters against Rep. Ben Cline march to his Roanoke office

ROANOKE, Va. – A Southwest Virginia congressman’s vote against the Electoral College results Wednesday inspired a small group of Roanoke protesters to demonstrate against him.

A gathering of about 20 people marched from Elmwood Park to Rep. Ben Cline’s Roanoke office Thursday morning. The group planned to talk to people at his office, but were unable to do so.

Demonstrators said the protest came together spontaneously after watching the vote and the siege at the U.S. Capitol.

“I’m furious,” said Brienne Nida, who traveled down from Botetourt County for the demonstration. “We’ll continue on. With all of our elected representatives, we’ll hold their feet to the fire. We expect to be represented.”