Sen. Tim Kaine calls on Congress to invoke 25th Amendment against Trump

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., listens to Surgeon General Jerome Adams give an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss vaccines and protecting public health during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

After a day of deadly chaos at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Tim Kaine is calling on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump.

The sun is up on a new day. But there must be accountability for yesterday:



The Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment against Trump. If he wants to challenge, Congress should vote him out.



Congress should inform Trump that he is not welcome at the inauguration. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 7, 2021

The senator went on to insist that Congress should look into the lack of security at the Capitol on Wednesday and said law enforcement officials should investigate and punish “insurrectionists.”

Law enforcement officials should investigate and, if warranted, punish insurrectionists. That includes citizen Trump, who loses all immunity on January 20th. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 7, 2021

The 25th Amendment allows the Vice President to take over if the president resigns, dies or is otherwise disabled. It also gives the president and Congress shared power to replace a vice president.

On Wednesday, what started off as a protest with speeches from the President, Rudy Giuliani and others turned deadly when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The attack forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.

Despite the attack at the Capitol, President-elect Biden was confirmed as the winner of the 2020 presidential election by Congress just before dawn on Thursday.