Trump supporters return to Lynchburg after chaos at U.S. Capitol

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 10 News was there as some Trump supporters returned to Lynchburg after a day in Washington, D.C. during which violence broke out at the Capitol.

Two buses arrived at the Candler’s Mountain Shopping Center parking lot late Wednesday night.

Some supporters flashed lights in the face of news crews as 10 News attempted to get their reaction to what happened.

One person who spoke to 10 News called the violence by those who stormed the Capitol an embarrassment.

“Well, we have national landmarks that are treasures and that are sacred to all patriots. I think it was reprehensible that they would break into that sacred area, in my view. I think that that crossed the bound. Everything else up to that point was fine,” said Caleb Mast.

Mast, along with a few others 10 News spoke to, said 99% of protestors were peaceful.

Law enforcement was also on hand as nearly 100 Trump supporters arrived.