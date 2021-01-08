Lynchburg faith leaders extend messages of hope after Capitol chaos

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Emotions are still high after the events at the Capitol. That’s why local faith leaders in Lynchburg are offering a message of hope.

“God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power, love and of a sound mind. So, what do we do in these times? We point people and direct people to look and to seek the comfort, the direction, and grace of God,” said Pastor Carlton Duck of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

“It’s better to ask questions than it is to make statements. Statements don’t take you anyway, they stop the conversation. Questions invite an openness and help you to grow in the understanding,” said Monsignor Michael McCarron of St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church.

“To not only pray, but then to explore ways to put our prayers into actions,” said Pastor Dennis Roberts of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

All three said regardless of political views, violence is never the answer.