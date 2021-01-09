Dr. Fauci tells Virginia faith leaders they can help spread vaccine trust

On Friday, faith leaders and other Virginians met with Dr. Anthony Fauci to talk about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fauci was the guest speaker at this week’s “Facts & Faith Fridays.” The Virginia Department of Health hosts the weekly virtual round table aimed at faith and civic leaders.

Many Black and Brown Virginians aren’t as trusting of the Government and the vaccine because of past history, but Dr. Fauci said faith leaders should help dispel rumors and encourage vaccination.

“When you get up there in the church and talk to your brethren, you should be saying that the process was both independent and transparent, and that’s the reason why you need to get vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci said he thinks herd immunity can be achieved sometime this year.

You can watch a recording of the entire roundtable below: