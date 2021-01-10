29ºF

Local News

Snow Creek Elementary School begins virtual instruction this week due to staffing issue

Virtual instruction will be from Jan. 11 - Jan. 15

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Franklin County, Snow Creek Elementary School, Franklin County Public Schools
A Duval County Public Schools bus
A Duval County Public Schools bus (WJXT)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools announced Sunday evening that virtual instruction will be initiated this week at one of its elementary schools.

Division Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs said in an email to families that Snow Creek Elementary School will switch to virtual instruction from Monday, Jan. 11 to Friday, Jan. 15, and students will resume their normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Cobbs said this is due to the community spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision.

The email stated that the staffing issue stems from staff needing to quarantine.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: