Danville Police investigating after a female was found dead on Gay Street

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are investigating after responding to a medical emergency in the 500 block of Gay Street Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., Danville Police were called to the 500 block of Gay Street for a medical emergency. They found a female suffering from an apparent wound. The victim will be identified once the family has been notified. The victim’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the first homicide in the City of Danville this year.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Danville Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000, or via the crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Police say information given will remain confidential.

Citizens who contact Crimestoppers by telephone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.