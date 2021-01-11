Virginians 65 and older, here’s how you can request a coronavirus vaccine

RONAOKE, Va. – Now that parts of Virginia have moved into Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations, many are wondering how they can request one.
Unlike those who are eligible based on their jobs, one group is eligible simply based on age.
Those who are 65 years and older are now able to request the vaccine. While the age of Phase 1b was previously 75 and older, Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Jan. 14, that Phase 1b would be increased to follow CDC guidelines.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
In Virginia, 14 health districts, covering 49 of the Commonwealth’s cities and counties are now in Phase 1b.
Below are links for how seniors in each health district can request the vaccine:
- Alexandria Health District - City of Alexandria
- Alleghany Health District - Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties; cities of Covington and Salem
- Arlington Health District - Arlington County
- Chesterfield Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - Chesterfield and Powhatan counties; city of Colonial Heights - Those 65+ who qualify for vaccines in Phase 1b will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks
- Chickahominy Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - Charles City, Goochland, Hanover and New Kent counties - Those 65+ who qualify for vaccines in Phase 1b will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks
- Cumberland Plateau Health District - Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties
- Eastern Shore Health District - Accomack and Northampton counties
- Fairfax Health District - Fairfax County; cities of Fairfax and Falls Church
- Henrico Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - Henrico County - Those 65+ who qualify for vaccines in Phase 1b will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks
- Lenowisco Health District - Lee, Scott and Wise counties; city of Norton
- Lord Fairfax Health District - Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren and Loudoun counties; city of Winchester
- Loudoun Health District - Loudoun County
- Mount Rogers Health District - Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties; cities of Bristol and Galax
- New River Health District - Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties; city of Radford
- Piedmont Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 19] - Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties
- Pittsylvania-Danville Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - Pittsylvania County and city of Danville
- Prince William Health District - Prince William County; cities of Manassas and Manassas Park
- Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District - Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties
- Richmond Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - city of Richmond - Those 65+ who qualify for vaccines in Phase 1b will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks
- Roanoke City Health District - City of Roanoke
- Southside Health District [Moves to 1b on Jan. 18] - Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg counties
Below is a map showing which vaccine phase each city or county is currently in.
Remember, 1A does not include those 65+, while 1B does: