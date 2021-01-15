13-year-old girl with medical conditions missing in Danville since Thursday

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE - Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:51 p.m.

Danville Police told 10 News that they believe she left on her own and was last seen around noon on Friday at the Family Dollar on North Main Street.

Authorities said she is not dressed for the cold weather and was wearing shoes too big for her feet, leggings and a dark-colored jacket.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Danville Police Department is asking for your help in searching for a missing teenage girl.

13-year-old Perla Mendosa was last seen around 9:00 p.m. Thursday night and police are still actively searching the area.

Perla has known medical conditions and limited English proficiency, according to police.

If you come in contact with her, authorities ask that you call 911.