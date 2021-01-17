64-year-old man dies in Friday morning Route 460 crash in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Police say a Giles County man is dead following a crash that happened Friday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., a 1990 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west on Route 460, near Route 758, when it drove off the left side of the highway, went through the median and crossed the eastbound lanes. The pickup continued off the road before overturning.

64-year-old James E. Sanders, of Pembroke, was transported to Carilion Giles Community Hospital in Pearisburg where he succumbed to his injuries later that same morning.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.