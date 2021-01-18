Police search for group that allegedly broke into an Altavista Sprint store

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department needs your help identifying a group caught on surveillance footage breaking and entering into a Sprint store.

It happened at the store at 121 Clarion Road early Saturday morning, according to the police department.

If you have any information that can help police, call 434-369-7425.