What’s News Today: Lobby Day, school survey

Today is Lobby Day in Richmond. It’s a chance for people and organizations to meet with lawmakers, advocating for their cause. For those planning to attend, due to the events in Washington, D. C. on Jan. 6, changes are being made. A State of Emergency is in effect because of credible threats. All planned permitted demonstrations at Capitol Square have been canceled. The square is closed to the public.

Parents in Botetourt County will get an interest survey today about Virtual School. The county is launching a virtual academy next year, giving you the choice between traditional school or attending virtually. The school system says this could be right for your student if they are comfortable with less in-person time with other students, can set goals and stay focused. The survey is due by February 1st with families required to make a final commitment in March.