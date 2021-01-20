Roanoke woman raises $1,800 to buy diapers for church pantry in need

ROANOKE, Va. – A local woman learned of a need for diapers and rallied the community to give.

Mary Wynne Imhof found out the diaper pantry at Greene Memorial United Methodist Church was running low on supplies.

She put out a call for help on social media.

In a short amount of time, donations started coming in, from Colorado, to South Carolina, to Richmond.

Friends sent money through Venmo and Imhof bought the diapers to donate to the pantry.

“I think especially with everything going on right now it was just an easy way to help other people. But yeah, absolutely blown away. I kept looking at my phone and would be like, ‘Eric, I can’t believe we’re up to $600, I can’t believe we’re up to $1,200,’” said Imhof.

In all, with the help of friends, Imhof raised $1,800 to buy diapers to donate.

The church posted on social media that the surprise donation was such a blessing.