Roanoke police debut patrol car spreading an important message

ROANOKE, Va – One of the Roanoke Police Department’s newest patrol vehicles is helping spread awareness about resources available to survivors of sexual assault.

One Thursday, the department debuted its new car as part of a partnership with the Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA).

SARA Executive Director Teresa Berry said the car helps show people in the community that there are resources for those who may need help.

“As advocates for victims of sexual violence, it’s really important that victims feel that it’s comfortable and safe to go to law enforcement, and if we can endorse and demonstrate a collaboration between our two organizations we’re hoping that it will be a great avenue for victims as well,” said Berry.

The organization has seen a 25% increase in calls since the pandemic started.