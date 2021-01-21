Southwest Virginia man pleads guilty to 33 child pornography charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A Grayson County man will spend the next 20 years in jail for having child pornography, as well as meth.

On Thursday, William Collier pleaded guilty to 34 counts against him, 33 related to possession of child porn and one for possession of meth.

While the judge sentenced him to 160 years in prison, 140 of those were suspended, meaning he’ll only spend 20 years in prison before being released and placed on probation.

In January 2020, Grayson County authorities learned that Collier was suspected of downloading and uploading of child pornography using the Kik app on his cell phone.

Members of both the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Independence Police Department executed a search warrant at Collier’s residence, where they seized multiple devices, according to Commonwealth Attorney for Grayson County Brandon Boyles.

While searching the devices, they discovered more than 100 files containing child pornography, according to Boyles.

The meth charge against Collier was related to an incident prior to the discovery of the images.