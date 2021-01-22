‘Please be patient’: Central Virginia is in Phase 1B, but vaccine rollout is slow going

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Central Virginia Health District (CVHD) is now in the 1B vaccination phase.

Those who qualify are frontline essential workers, those age 65 and older and anyone else who is eligible under phase 1B who lives in Lynchburg or surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.

But Dr. Lindsey Lockewood, CVHD’s population health manager, wants to be realistic with expectations.

“Even if folks are in 1B, yes, they are eligible to receive vaccine; and, yes, they can go ahead and get signed up for preregistration. It does not mean they are going to be getting their shot in the next week or two.”

Lockewood says that’s because the Virginia Department of Health relies on the vaccine from the federal government.

While there’s no timetable on when the vaccine will arrive, those who are eligible will have multiple opportunities to get vaccinated.

“The health department is not the only place to get a vaccine. Check with your primary care provider and see if they’re providing it; check with your human resources, your worksite to see if they’re scheduling something as a group together.”

Lockewood says you can register on the CVHD website, but there’s a significant waiting list.

“Please be patient. Everyone is going to get a vaccine that wants one, but it’s going to take some time to get there.”

CVHD is planning vaccination sites in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties, but exactly how many is still unclear.