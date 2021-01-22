What’s News Today: Restaurant Week, governor visits

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week gets underway today. Due to the pandemic, it’s going to look different this year. There are still dine-in options, but participating restaurants are also offering to-go specials. This year, there are also no set prices, like in the past. Restaurant week runs through the end of the month.

Faculty and staff at schools in the Roanoke Valley will receive the COVID-19 vaccine today. Because of this, today is a teacher workday for Roanoke County Schools.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to visit the Berglund Center today. It is a mass vaccination site for the COVID-19 vaccine. 4,000 people, who pre-registered, will get vaccinated there this weekend. As we’ve reported, all slots for this clinic were filled up within the first three hours of being offered. It was offered on a first-come, first-served basis to those 65 and older.