Averett University in lockdown after receiving threatening email, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are assisting in security at Averett University after the campus went on lockdown due to a threatening email.

Police said the email made a general threat to the university.

Danville authorities provided security both on the Main Campus and North Campus while investigators began tracking down the source of the message.

According to police, there’s no indication this was a legitimate threat, but the university will remain on lockdown until further notice.

Officers will continue to remain on campus throughout the afternoon.