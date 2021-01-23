Legendary TV host Larry King dies at 87

LOS ANGELES, Cali. – Broadcasting legend Larry King has died at age 87.

A statement posted to his official Twitter account Saturday morning says the legendary interviewer passed away at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. No cause of death was provided, but King’s death came weeks after it was revealed that the 87-year-old host was battling coronavirus.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster. Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience. Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief,” the statement reads.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the “Larry King Live” interview show that ran in primetime on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, according to the online statement.