Stewartsville Elementary School temporarily moves to virtual learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

GOODVIEW, Va. – Stewartsville Elementary School is temporarily closed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the school.

Bedford County Public Schools said in a letter to students’ families that there will be a suspension of in-person learning and a switch to virtual learning will last from at least Monday, Jan. 25 to Friday, Jan. 29.

Officials said this decision was made because several staff members had to quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus.

According to the letter, school officials will let families know if there will be a continued closure beyond Jan. 29.