Parents indicted for murder after 2-year-old child shot, killed at Alleghany County campground

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Va. – A grand jury has indicted the parents of a 2-year-old on four charges in connection with the death of their child at an Alleghany County campground in June.

On June 19, 2020, authorities arrived at the Morris Hill Campground near Lake Moomaw where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot.

Benjamin Jacobsen and Carrie Jacobsen, both from Port Republic, Virginia, have been indicted on the following offenses by an Alleghany County grand jury:

They are currently in the Alleghany County Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Their next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2021.

