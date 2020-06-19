76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Two-year-old shot, killed at Alleghany County campground

Authorities contacted at 6:30 a.m. Friday

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Alleghany County, Crime, Highlands

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a two-year-old was shot and killed at a campground near Lake Moomaw, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call at 6:30 a.m. Friday that a juvenile had been shot at the Morris Hill Campground.

When they arrived, they learned the juvenile was a two-year-old child, who has since died.

The child and his or her family are not from the area.

Officials are still processing the scene and at this time, cannot rule out foul play.

10 News has a crew heading to the campground to learn more.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: