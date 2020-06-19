Two-year-old shot, killed at Alleghany County campground

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a two-year-old was shot and killed at a campground near Lake Moomaw, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities received a call at 6:30 a.m. Friday that a juvenile had been shot at the Morris Hill Campground.

When they arrived, they learned the juvenile was a two-year-old child, who has since died.

The child and his or her family are not from the area.

Officials are still processing the scene and at this time, cannot rule out foul play.

10 News has a crew heading to the campground to learn more.