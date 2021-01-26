Classes begin in brand-new Botetourt County elementary school

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Bigger and brighter.

That’s what students saw as they walked into the new Colonial Elementary School.

Monday marked day one in the new building, something nearly a decade in the making.

Because of the coronavirus, the school district didn’t hold an open house, so Monday was the first time the school’s more than 400 students explored their new building.

It offers more space in the classroom, a bigger gym, cafeteria and library.

Construction isn’t completely done as next month, a playground will be installed.

“I think it actually matters and means more to the kids when they see things take place and they’re part of the process,” said Principal Tammy Riggs.

“I was really speechless. It was really nice walking into a new building. I’m pretty excited to go here as the first day of school,” said fifth-grader Mason Scott.

The past has not been completely forgotten.

At the new school, there’s also a special place dedicated to the old building, which includes a replica of the old school, the original slate shingles and lots of photos.