Pulaski County schools will soon return to 100% in-person learning

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Next week, Pulaski County teachers, students and staff will be back in school buildings.

Starting Feb. 3, students will return to 100% in-person learning, according to a Facebook post by Pulaski County Public Schools.

Students will return to class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, although there are a few exceptions:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 will be an in-person learning day to avoid kicking off the semester with a virtual day.

Tuesday, March 23 will be a virtual day while Wednesday, March 24 will be an in-person learning day. This will allow schools to be able to serve as polling locations for the special election to fill the late Sen. Mark Chafin’s seat.

Pulaski County Public Schools Plan for the Second Semester- 1. Monday, February 1, 2021 is a teacher workday. Tuesday,... Posted by Pulaski County Public Schools on Monday, January 25, 2021

The second semester will not begin until Feb. 3 and the first two days of the week will serve as teacher and professional development workdays.

Also, both Pulaski County middle and high schools will have a new bell schedule to avoid double blocked classes.

Based on revised COVID-19 guidance from VDOE, schools will decide, rather than the whole division, if the schedule in the future needs to be altered to go to all-virtual learning or to 50% attendance.

The county school district’s statement added that any changes to the 100% attendance schedule will most likely be made for two weeks at a time.