Virginia Tech hosts conversation with Trayvon Martin’s mother

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech continued to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a conversation with the mother of Trayvon Martin on Monday.

The university’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity streamed the event with Sybrina Fulton on its YouTube.

She spoke about life after her son Trayvon, an unarmed 17-year-old, was killed in Sandford, Florida, back in 2012.

She said in order to make real change in our communities, there needs to be an effort to recruit more minorities to law enforcement and other positions of influence.

“We got to make sure when somebody retires that we’re putting two more people back, you know, not only that, teachers. We’ve got to have people that encouraging our young people and I think that’s the key to it all,” said Fulton.

Since losing her son, Fulton has created a support group for mothers who have lost children to violence.