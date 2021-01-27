Historic horn heads leaving Lynchburg for the birthplace of ‘Taps’

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A historic horn is heading from the Hill City to a museum, to be put on display at Berkeley Plantation, the birthplace of the military bugle call “Taps.”

Faye Madonia is donating the instrument because her late husband, Lou, played ‘“Taps” at Berkeley’s 100th-anniversary reenactment when he was just 21 years old.

“It is a part of history, and that’s exactly where it should be and not at my home, since that’s the bugle that he played there those many years ago,” said Madonia.

Lou served in the Marine Corps Band, playing in parades and ceremonies across the country.

He even played at the White House for President John F. Kennedy.