Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller leaving to lead a Maine health care system

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra’s current leader is leaving to pursue a new opportunity.

On Tuesday, Centra President and CEO Dr. Andy Mueller submitted his resignation to the Centra Board of Directors.

He’s leaving Centra to become the CEO for MainHealth, based in Portland, Maine. He’ll start in that position later this spring, according to Centra.

“Dr. Mueller’s leadership has been critical in building a talented leadership team, navigating the current pandemic, and positioning Centra for the future,” said Centra Board of Directors Chairman Amy Ray in a news release. “He will be truly missed by Centra and the communities we serve. We are disheartened in his decision but wish him all success in his new position.”

As Centra searches for a new CEO, Richard Tugman will serve as interim president and CEO.

Tugman, an attorney by profession, has been with Centra since 2016 and is currently the president and CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centra).

His appointment is effective immediately, according to Centra.

He and Mueller will work closely together as they look to have a smooth transition.