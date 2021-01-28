Nearly 70 staff, inmates from Roanoke Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office released recent COVID-19 numbers and nearly 70 staff members and inmates have tested positive for the virus.

Recent PCR testing from Tuesday shows that 53 out of 427 inmates tested positive while 24 out of 166 staff members tested positive.

As of Thursday, a total of 55 out of 166 staff members and 81 out of 427 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will continue to conduct routine PCR testing until there are no positive test results in the facility or when it’s considered safe.

Officials said if you have any coronavirus-related questions regarding the Roanoke City Jail, you can call 540-853-1761 or submit a question on their website here.