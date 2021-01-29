Liberty University healthcare students serve on the frontlines during pandemic

Liberty University osteopathic medical students and nursing students, with LU faculty and staff, are pictured outside the Central Virginia Family Physicians network in Forest, Va., during COVID-19 community clinic vaccination event on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Image by Chris Breedlove (LUCOM Marketing).

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University healthcare students are serving on the frontlines during this pandemic.

Nursing and medical students have been helping at community clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations: assisting patients with filling out forms, distributing CDC information, and monitoring patients for any post-COVID-19 allergic reactions.

University officials say the school’s clinical students are at a higher risk of exposure to the virus. They are advocating that students be prioritized for the first wave of vaccines.