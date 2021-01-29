Two arrested two weeks after Martinsville home, car hit by gunfire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Police arrested two men Friday they believe shot at a home and car in Martinsville earlier this month.

On Friday, Jan. 15, at about 11:49 pm, the Martinsville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of First and B streets.

Officers arrived to find that both a home in the 400 block of First Street and a vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

On Friday, the Martinsville Police Department arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Chavis Devon Martin, 40, and Calvin, Dominique Beal, both live in Martinsville.

Both men each face a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Martin faces additional charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling, felony vandalism, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.